Jokowi Urges Public to Reject Online Hoaxes

Achmad Zulfikar Fazli    •    31 Mei 2018 13:46 WIB
political issues (en)
En National (En)
President Joko Widodo (Photo: Antara/Widodo S Jusuf)

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has urged the public to combat online hoaxes ahead upcoming elections.

"There are a lot of online hoaxes in the 2014 presidential election. There will be more online hoaxes in the upcoming presidential elction," said the PDI Perjuangan politician in Bekasi on Thursday.

"We should address this issue. We should vote wisely," he added.

Indonesia will hold another simultaneous regional elections in June 2018. The country then will hold the first simultaneous legislative and presidential elections in April 2019.

The National police has prepared various measures to map conflict-prone areas. The law enforcement agency also has cooperated with related ministries to monitor social media platforms.



(WAH)

