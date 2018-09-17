Pertamina CEO Questioned as Witness by KPK

Jakarta: Pertamina president director Nicke Widyawati on Monday was summoned as a witness in a graft case related to the construction of Riau-I power plant.



Accorrding to reports, she arrived at the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) headquarters in the afternoon. In 2014-2017, she served as a planning director in PLN.

In mid-July, KPK investigators arrested Golkar Party lawmaker Eni Maulani Saragih and Blackgold Natural Resources Limited boss Johannes Budi Sutrisno Kotjo in a sting operation in Jakarta. A month later, the investigators named Golkar Party politician Idrus Marham as the third suspect in the graft case.According to reports, Eni allegedly received kickbacks amounting to Rp 6.25 billion from the influential businessman. In the mean time, Idrus reportedly masterminded the signing of the power purchase agreement between Blackgold Natural Resources Limited and PLN.KPK has questioned PLN president director Sofyan Basir twice in the past few weeks. The anti-corruption watchdog also has gathered pieces of evidence from Sofyan's office.(WAH)