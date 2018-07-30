Democratic Party, Gerindra Agree to Establish Coalition

Jakarta: Gerindra Party and Democratic Party have agreed to establish an official coalition for the upcoming presidential election.
Gerindra Party chairman Prabowo Subianto and Democratic Party chairman Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) held a meeting this morning. The two political party leaders met for the second time in a month.
Democratic Party chairman Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) is planning to meet with PAN chairman Zulkifli Hasan later today. The for…
Home Affairs Minister Tjahjo Kumolo has permitted regional leaders to participate in election campaigns.
Democratic Party politician Ferdinand Hutahean has revealed Democratic Party chairman Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono will also meet with…
Democratic Party chairman Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) and Gerindra Party chairman Prabowo Subianto held a closed meeting tonigh…
Jika Anda merasa produktivitas menurun, jangan dibiarkan berlarut-larut. Segera atasi.
Kepadatan tulang dipengaruhi oleh banyak hal, terutama nutrisi dan aktivitas.
Thousands of people have fled their homes after a strong earthquake in West Nusa Tenggara province.
At least 689 hikers are still waiting to be evacuated from Mount Rinjani after a recent earthquake triggered landslides that block…
Authorities are still evacuating hundreds of hikers who are trapped in Mount Rinjani after a strong earthquake triggered landslide…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo today visited the victims of Sunday's earthquake in West Nusa Tenggara province that …
President Joko Widodo is on a working visit to East Lombok District in West Nusa Tenggara Province to inspect the headlining of th…
South Sumatra Governor Alex Noerdin is optimistic that the city of Palembang is ready to co-host the 2018 Asian Games.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo inaugurated 1,456 graduates of Institue of Public Administration (IPDN) in Jatinangor, Ba…
The Jakarta Metro Police on Friday carried out a counterterrorism training ahead of the 2018 Asian Games.