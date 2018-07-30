En
Democratic Party, Gerindra Agree to Establish Coalition

Fachri Audhia Hafiez    •    30 Juli 2018 15:32 WIB
Gerindra Party chairman Prabowo Subianto and Democratic Party chairman Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (Photo:Medcom.Fachri)

Jakarta: Gerindra Party and Democratic Party have agreed to establish an official coalition for the upcoming presidential election.

Gerindra Party chairman Prabowo Subianto and Democratic Party chairman Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) held a meeting this morning. The two political party leaders met for the second time in a month.

"We will invite other parties to join the coalition," Prabowo told reporters.

SBY visited Prabowo's home at around 10.00 AM West Indonesia Time (WIB). He was accompanied by Demorcatic Party deputy chairman Syarief Hasan and Democratic Party secretary general Hinca Panjaitan.

Prabowo greeted the former president in front of his house. He was accompanied by Gerindra Party deputy chairman Fadli Zon and Gerindra Party secrerary general Ahmad Muzani.

"We have the same DNA as graduates of the National Armed Forces," Prabowo said after the meeting.


(WAH)

