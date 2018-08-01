KPU Says 7 Ex-Corruption Convicts Register as DPR Member Candidates

Jakarta: The General Elections Commission (KPU) has detected at least seven ex-corruption convicts who registered as House of Representative member candidates.



"If parties don't replace the candidates, we will not enlist the candidates," said KPU commissioner Wahyu Setiawab at his offfice on Wednesday.

"We will follow the procedure. We will revise the temporary candidates list (DCS)" he added.KPU has prohibited ex-corruption convicts to participate in the upcoming legislative elections. It has cooperated with other agencies to verifiy the proposed legislative candidates.The agency will hold a simultaneous legislative and presidential elections in April 2019. It will announce the official legislative and presidential candidates later this year.The Elections Supervision Board (Bawaslu) earluer found 202 ex-corruption convicts who registered for regional council elections. It then instructed parties to replace the ex-corruption convicts."They were found in 12 provinces, 97 regencies and 19 cities," said Bawaslu commissioner Fritz Edward Siregar in Jakarta earlier today.(WAH)