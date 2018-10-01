Death Toll Rises to 844 Following Central Sulawesi Quake

Jakarta: The confirmed death toll from an earthquake and tsunami on the island of Sulawesi has risen to 844, the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) announced Monday.



"The number of fatalities has risen 844," BNPB spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho told reporters.

On Friday, a magnitude 7.4 earthquake hit several parts of Central Sulawesi province at 05:02 PM Western Indonesia Time (WIB). A subsequent tsunami smashed coasts of Palu and Donggala several minutes later.According to BNPB, the disaster has forced at least 48,025 to flee their homes. the government has built emergency camps in affected regions."The death toll is likely to rise still further," the BNPB official said in a press conference.(WAH)