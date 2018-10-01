Death Toll Rises to 844 Following Central Sulawesi Quake

Jakarta: The confirmed death toll from an earthquake and tsunami on the island of Sulawesi has risen to 844, the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) announced Monday.
"The number of fatalities has risen 844," BNPB spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho told reporters.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has instructed West Nusa Tenggara Governor Zulkieflimansyah and Vice Governor Sitti Rohmi…
The National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho has confirmed that at least 4,053 villages curren…
Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Cultural Affairs Puan Maharani on Friday lead a ministerial level-meeting to dicus…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has urged his cabinet members to immediately rebuild damaged infrastructures in earthquak…
Selain letaknya tak terlalu jauh dari Indonesia, wisata ke Singapura seru karena banyak tempat yang …
Bila tubuh kekurangan serat, akan terjadi sejumlah masalah bagi kesehatan jangka panjang.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo inaugurated two elected-governors and vice governors during a swearing-in ceremony at the…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has authorized related agencies to accept foreign aid following Friday's earthquake a…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has instructed the Central Sulawesi provincial administration to help the victims of toda…
A 1.5 meter-high tsunami hit the city of Palu after a magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck Central Sulawesi province.
Social Affairs Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita on Friday inspected a number of sports venues that will be used during the 2018…
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) on Friday summoned PLN president director Sofyan Basir as a witness in a graft case re…
Authorities have revoked tsunami alerts after a magnitude 7.7 eartquake struck Central Sulawesi province.
According to the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG), the earhquake triggered tsunami warnings.
The General Elections Commission (KPU) commissioner Hasyim Asyari on Friday said as many as 15 minister currently join incumbent P…