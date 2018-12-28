6.1 Magnitude Quake Shakes Manokwari

Jakarta: A 6.1 magnitude earthquake shook southern Manokwari in West Papua province at 10.03 Western Indonesia Time (WIB) on Friday, December 28, 2018.
"The earthquake didn't trigger any tsunami warning," the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) said in a press release received by Medcom.id.
At least 281 people were killed by tsunami waves that smashed coastal areas around the Sunda Strait last Saturday night.
