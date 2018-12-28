En
6.1 Magnitude Quake Shakes Manokwari

   •    28 Desember 2018 12:57 WIB
6.1 Magnitude Quake Shakes Manokwari
Illustration (Photo:Medcom/M Rizal)

Jakarta: A 6.1 magnitude earthquake shook southern Manokwari in West Papua province at 10.03 Western Indonesia Time (WIB) on Friday, December 28, 2018.

"The earthquake didn't trigger any tsunami warning," the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) said in a press release received by Medcom.id.

With a depth of 26 kilometers below the surface, the epicenter was located 55 kilometers southwest of southern Manokwari.


