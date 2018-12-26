Jokowi Inspects Dam Projects in Bogor

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo inspected a number of dam projects in the West Java regency of Bogor on Wednesday, December 26, 2018.



"At first, I visited the Sukamahi dam. After that, I visited the Ciawi dam," President Jokowi told reporters during the trip.

"I was accompanied by Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan and West Java Deputy Governor UU Ruzhanul Ulum. I was also accompanied by Public Works and Public Housing Minister Basuki Hadimuljono," President Jokowi said.The peak of rainy season is expected to occur in January-February 2019. Heavy rainfall is the major cause of flooding in the capital city of Jakarta."In the upstream area, we are building Sukamahi and Ciawi dams. In the downstream area, we are building Ciliwung-East Flood Canal Shortcut and other infrastructures," President Jokowi said.The Ciliwung river spans around 119 kilometers. It crosses Bogor and Depok before finally flowing into the the Java Sea through Jakarta Bay.(WAH)