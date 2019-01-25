Death Toll from South Sulawesi Floods and Landslides Rises to 59

Jakarta: The number of confirmed deaths due to recent floods and landslides in some regions in South Sulawesi province has risen to 59, authorities said Friday.



"59 people were dead, 25 were missing, 47 were injured," National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said in a written statement received by Medcom.id.

According to reports, as many as 6,596 people were affected by the floods and landslides. Besides that, at least 3,481 people were forced to flee their homes.BNPB along with related agencies has deployed their personnel to the affected areas. The agency also has handed over emergency funds and relief items to local officials."Local disaster mitigation agencies can use emergency funds to carry out rescue and recovery operations," BNPB head Doni Monardo told reporters on Thursday.(WAH)