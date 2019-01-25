Death Toll from South Sulawesi Floods and Landslides Rises to 59

Jakarta: The number of confirmed deaths due to recent floods and landslides in some regions in South Sulawesi province has risen to 59, authorities said Friday.
"59 people were dead, 25 were missing, 47 were injured," National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said in a written statement received by Medcom.id.
