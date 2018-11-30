En
Toll Road to Connect Merak and Surabaya during Year-End Holidays

PPP Always Passes Parliamentary Threshold: Party Official

Whisnu Mardiansyah    •    30 November 2018 20:04 WIB
political issues (en)
En National (En)
PPP Always Passes Parliamentary Threshold: Party Official
Illustration (Photo:Medcom/M Rizal)

Jakarta: United Development Party (PPP) deputy secretary general Ahmad Baidowi strongly believes that his party could pass the parliamentary threshold.

"Political surveys always underestimate us. We always enter the parliament," the PPP politician told reporters on Friday.

"It depends on our campaign efforts. Every party has their own strategies," he added.

Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous presidential and general elections on April 17. Voters will pick the president and lawmakers on the same day.

On August 9, Incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo named Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) cleric Ma'ruf Amin as his running mate. Not long afterwards, opposition leader Prabowo Subianto announced Jakarta deputy governor Sandiaga Uno as his vice presidential candidate.

The pro-government coalition include PDI Perjuangan, Golkar Party, PKB, PPP, NasDem Party, Hanura Party, PKPI, Perindo and PSI. The opposition camp consist of Gerindra Party, Democratic Party, PKS, PAN and Berkarya Party.


(WAH)

