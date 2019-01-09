Govt to Rebuild Regions Affected by Sunda Strait Tsunami

Jakarta: Vice President Jusuf Kalla has said that costs of rehabilitation and reconstruction due to the Sunda Strait tsunami may reach around 1-2 trillion rupiah.
"We are still calculating the exact number. It is between 1-2 trillion rupiah," Kalla told reporters on Tuesday, January 9, 2019.
