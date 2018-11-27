KPK Proposes Revision of Anti-Corruption Law

Jakarta: The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has urged the central government and the House of Representatives to revise the Law on Corruption Eradication.



"There is one thing that is very urgent. It is the revision of the Law on Corruption Eradication," KPK chairman Agus Rahardjo told reporters on Monday.

According to the anti-corruption agency, the revised law should include the recommendations from the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC). In addition, the new law should address corrupt practices in the local government authorities."The issue could create problems. It could hinder government activities," Agus said.In mid-November, KPK arrested Pakpak Bharat regent Remigo Yolando Berutu in a sting operation in the city of Medan. Not Long afterward, KPK named the local leader as a suspect in an bribery case."It is our 27th sting operation in 2018. It is very concerning," Agus told reporters earlier this month.(WAH)