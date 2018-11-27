En
Burger

Most Popular

Toll Road to Connect Merak and Surabaya during Year-End Holidays

Toll Road to Connect Merak and Surabaya during Year-End Holidays

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

KPK Proposes Revision of Anti-Corruption Law

Juven Martua Sitompul    •    27 November 2018 15:21 WIB
corruption (en)
En National (En)
KPK Proposes Revision of Anti-Corruption Law
KPK chairman Agus Rahardjo (Photo:MI/Rommy Pujianto)

Jakarta: The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has urged the central government and the House of Representatives to revise the Law on Corruption Eradication.

"There is one thing that is very urgent. It is the revision of the Law on Corruption Eradication," KPK chairman Agus Rahardjo told reporters on Monday.

Baca juga
According to the anti-corruption agency, the revised law should include the recommendations from the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC). In addition, the new law should address corrupt practices in the local government authorities.

"The issue could create problems. It could hinder government activities," Agus said.

In mid-November, KPK arrested Pakpak Bharat regent Remigo Yolando Berutu in a sting operation in the city of Medan. Not Long afterward, KPK named the local leader as a suspect in an bribery case.

"It is our 27th sting operation in 2018. It is very concerning," Agus told reporters earlier this month.



(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, medcom.id - Media Group, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.0817 seconds [52]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv