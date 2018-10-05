Foreign Donations will Be Allocated to Rebuild Central Sulawesi: Kalla

Jakarta: Vice President Jusuf Kalla has said the government will use foreign donations to support the rehabilitation and reconstruction measures in quake-affected Central Sulawesi.



"Because public involvement is expected to be low during the rehabilitation and reconstruction process. So state funds and foreign donations will be allocated to support the rehabilitation and reconstruction process," Kalla told Metro TV some time ago.

"The process might be similar with (the 2006 Yogyakarta earthquake). The governor might receive assistance from the central government and universities," Kalla said.On September 28, magnitude 7.4 earthquake hit several parts of Central Sulawesi province at around 05:02 PM Western Indonesia Time (WIB). A subsequent tsunami smashed coasts of Palu and Donggala several minutes later.According to authorities, the disaster has killed more than 1,500 people and injured hundreds. The government has deployed thousands of rescue workers to the region."We must complete the process in one or two years. We must rebuild all damaged infrastructures such as destroyed bridges," Kalla stated.Earlier today, the former Golkar Party chairman started a visit to the city of Palu. At the beggining of his visit, The Buginese politician met with victims of earthquake and tsunami at Wirabuana hospital.(WAH)