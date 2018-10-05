Foreign Donations will Be Allocated to Rebuild Central Sulawesi: Kalla

Jakarta: Vice President Jusuf Kalla has said the government will use foreign donations to support the rehabilitation and reconstruction measures in quake-affected Central Sulawesi.
"Because public involvement is expected to be low during the rehabilitation and reconstruction process. So state funds and foreign donations will be allocated to support the rehabilitation and reconstruction process," Kalla told Metro TV some time ago.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo visited Central Sulawesi province for the second time on Wednesday, October 3, 2018.
The Lamongan Regency Administration has sent 34 trucks of aid to help the victims of Friday's tsunami and earthquake on the is…
National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho on Thursday said Mutiara SIS Al Justri has served com…
Afghanistan Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah expressed deepest sympathy to the victims of the earthquake and the tsunami in Centr…
Di Singapura banyak dijumpai bangunan bergaya futuristik, bermacam-macam tempat wisata, sekaligus su…
Selain letaknya tak terlalu jauh dari Indonesia, wisata ke Singapura seru karena banyak tempat yang …
The National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) has confirmed that vehicles can already use Donggala-Palu, Palu-Poso and Palu-Mamuj…
Home Minister Tjahjo Kumolo has instructed his officials to support public services in quake-affected Central Sulawesi regions.
Vice President Jusuf Kalla on Friday visited the victims of earthquake and tsunami in the Central Sulawesi city of Palu.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo visited Central Sulawesi province for the second time on Wednesday, October 3, 2018.
The Lamongan Regency Administration has sent 34 trucks of aid to help the victims of Friday's tsunami and earthquake on the is…
National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho on Thursday said Mutiara SIS Al Justri has served com…
Agriculture Minister Amran Sulaiman delivered 500 trucks of food aid to Central Sulawesi province on Thursday.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo distributed food packages during his visit at an evacuation camp in Loli Pesua village in…
30 peoples believed are still inside the hotel