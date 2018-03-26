En
Ahok's Judicial Review Rejected

Yogi Bayu Aji    •    26 Maret 2018 20:52 WIB
Ahok's Judicial Review Rejected
former Jakarta Governor Basuki Tjahaja "Ahok" Purnama (Photo:MI/Panca Syurkani)

Jakarta: The Supreme Court has rejected former Jakarta governor Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama's judicial review of his blasphemy conviction.

"The judicial review has been rejected. It has been decided," said Supreme Court spokesman Suhadi in Central Jakarta on Monday afternoon.

The judicial review was submitted to the Supreme court last month. The document was handed to the North Jakarta District Court by Fifi Lety Indra & Partners Law Firm.

Ahok was earlier sentenced to two years in prison for committing blasphemy in May. He is currently imprisoned at the Police Brigade Mobile headquarters in Depok.

"The verdict is still maintained. It is still valid," the spokesman added.


(WAH)

