Gerindra, PKS and PAN to Form Coalitions in 5 Regional Elections

Jakarta: Great Indonesia Movement (Gerindra) Party, Prosperous Justice Party (PKS) and National Mandate Party (PAN) will establish political coalitions to compete in five regional elections.
They are the West Java gubernatorial election, Central Java gubernatorial election, North Sumatra gubernatorial election, East Kalimantan gubernatorial election and North Maluku gubernatorial election.
Golkar Party has opened the national leadership meeting that precedes the extraordinary national congress.
Golkar Party executives met with President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and Vice President Jusuf Kalla on Thursday, November 30,…
Democratic Party, National Mandate Party (PAN) and Proseperous Justice Party (PKS) are expected to endorse incumbent West Java Vic…
Bukalapak salah satu toko online yang berpartisipasi di Harbolnas 2017.
Harbolnas 2017 akan berlangsung pada 11 hingga 15 Desember.
Law enforcement agencies have implemented security measures to secure Christmas Eve masses in all across Indonesia.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has delivered Christmas greetings to Christian communities via his social media accounts.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo is due to hold a limited cabinet meeting at the Wisma Werdapura building in Sanur, Denpas…
The National Police has confirmed that related agencies will cooperate with church officials to secure Christmas masses.
The Indonesian Military (TNI) commander Chief Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto has Permitted the Army strategic Reserve Command (Kostrad) co…
Indonesian authorities will deploy as many as 240 thousand personnel to secure Christmas and End of Year holidays.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and First Lady Iriana Widodo will travel to Nabire, Papua on Wednesday, December 20, 2017…
The newly-elected Golkar chairman Airlangga Hartarto is commited to prepare a number of strategies in order to win the next electi…
Industry Minister Airlangga Hartarto has been officially elected as definitive Golkar Party chairman.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo will visit Yogyakarta, East Java, West Papua, Papua, Bali and Central Java provinces in t…