Gerindra, PKS and PAN to Form Coalitions in 5 Regional Elections

Jakarta: Great Indonesia Movement (Gerindra) Party, Prosperous Justice Party (PKS) and National Mandate Party (PAN) will establish political coalitions to compete in five regional elections.



They are the West Java gubernatorial election, Central Java gubernatorial election, North Sumatra gubernatorial election, East Kalimantan gubernatorial election and North Maluku gubernatorial election.

"The plan was initiated during a meeting between Gerindra Party chairman Prabowo Subianto, PKS president Sohibul Iman and PAN chairman Zulkifli Hasan," said PKS spokesperson Ledia Hanifa Amaliah.The next simultaneous regional elections will be held in June 2018. It will be staged in 17 provinces, 39 cities and 115 regencies.Gerindra Party and PKS endorsed Anies Baswedan-Sandiaga Uno in the 2017 Jakarta gubernatorial election. The pair won against incumbent Basuki Tjahaja Purnama - Djaroy Saiful Hidayat in the runoff.(WAH)