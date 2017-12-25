En
Burger

Most Popular

Gerindra, PKS and PAN to Form Coalitions in 5 Regional Elections

Gerindra, PKS and PAN to Form Coalitions in 5 Regional Elections

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Gerindra, PKS and PAN to Form Coalitions in 5 Regional Elections

Nurul Hidayah    •    25 Desember 2017 22:53 WIB
political issues (en)
En National (En)
Gerindra, PKS and PAN to Form Coalitions in 5 Regional Elections
Illustration (Photo: Antara/Awal Lingga)

Jakarta: Great Indonesia Movement (Gerindra) Party, Prosperous Justice Party (PKS) and National Mandate Party (PAN) will establish political coalitions to compete in five regional elections.

They are the West Java gubernatorial election, Central Java gubernatorial election, North Sumatra gubernatorial election, East Kalimantan gubernatorial election and North Maluku gubernatorial election.

Baca juga
"The plan was initiated during a meeting between Gerindra Party chairman Prabowo Subianto, PKS president Sohibul Iman and PAN chairman Zulkifli Hasan," said PKS spokesperson Ledia Hanifa Amaliah.

The next simultaneous regional elections will be held in June 2018. It will be staged in 17 provinces, 39 cities and 115 regencies.

Gerindra Party and PKS endorsed Anies Baswedan-Sandiaga Uno in the 2017 Jakarta gubernatorial election. The pair won against incumbent Basuki Tjahaja Purnama - Djaroy Saiful Hidayat in the runoff.



(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2017, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.0403 seconds [51]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv