MRT Project to be Operational on Time: Jakarta Governor

Jakarta: Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan is confident the city's mass rapid transit (MRT) project will be completed on schedule.
"It will be completed on time. It will be enjoyed by the public," said the former Education Minister at the City Hall on Thursday morning.
Region-owned construction company PT Jakarta Propertindo (Jakpro) will complete the Rawamangun-Velodrome Light Rail Transit (LRT) …
Mercedes-Benz said Monday it had defended its top spot as the world's biggest luxury carmaker in 2017, with a surge in sales, …
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo is optimistic that the Kertajati Airport will be fully operational by mid-2018.
The Transportation Ministry recorded 2,379,309 air travelers during Christmas holidays, an increase of 7.2 percent compared to the…
State-owned railway operator Kereta Api Indonesia (KAI) officially operated Soekarno-Hatta Airport Rail Link on Tuesday morning.
Indonesian Foreign Ministry director general for Asia, Pacific and Africa Desra Percaya and Japanese Ambassador in Indonesia Masaf…
Scandal hit ride-sharing company Uber on Sunday announced a deal to sell a stake to Japan's SoftBank, as the firm looks to tur…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo named the N219 aircraft as Nurtanio at Halim Perdanakusuma Airbase in Makasar, East Jakar…
Bagaimana caranya agar tetap terlihat cantik, meski tanpa make up?
Tak heran jika kini banyak dijumpai vlogger yang sukses meraup keuntungan dari videonya. Anda pun bi…
Indonesia's General Elections Commission (KPU) chairman Arief Hidayat has reiterated the country's current president Joko …
The Plan implements the Joint Declaration on Maritime Cooperation signed in February 2017.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has reiterated the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) is an independent agency.
South Kalimantan clerics have recommended President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo to pick a running mate who has strong Islamic b…
Kazakhstan's President Nursultan Nazarbayev has invited his Indonesian counterpart Joko "Jokowi" Widodo to visit the…
Gerindra Party will support its chairman Prabowo subianto to run in the 2019 presidential race.
Authorities are studying various measures to address severe traffic jams at the Jakarta-Cikampek toll road.
Southeast Sulawesi Fish Quarantine Agency and Quality Control (BKIPM) has planned to set up a forum to increase the province's…
Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) expressed its appreciation for the achievements of the Indonesian Government in agricultur…
Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has managed to repatriate an Indonesian seaman, with initials IU, who allegedly became a vi…