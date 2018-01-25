En
'Superman' Retires: Hong Kong Tycoon Li Ka-shing to Step Down

'We Don't Want a New Cold War', NATO Chief Says

Haifa Salsabila    •    25 Januari 2018 14:42 WIB
transportation (en)
En National (En)
MRT Project to be Operational on Time: Jakarta Governor
Jakarta MRT project (Photo:Antara/M Agung Rajasa)

Jakarta: Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan is confident the city's mass rapid transit (MRT) project will be completed on schedule.

"It will be completed on time. It will be enjoyed by the public," said the former Education Minister at the City Hall on Thursday morning.

The first phase of the project is expected to be operational by March 2019. It is estimaed to cost around $1.7 billion.

"The construction of elevated stations has reached 85.2 percent. The construction of underground stations has reached 95.25 percent," he explained.

The high profile project will connect Lebak Bulus to Bundaran Hotel Indonesia. It will include as many as 13 stations, 7 elevated stations and 6 underground stations

"I appreciate the team. They are very professional," he added.


(WAH)

