Wiranto Holds Meeting on Weapons Procurement Mechanism

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Coordinating Ministry for Political, Legal and Security Affairs on Monday held a coordinating meeting on weapons procurement.



The meeting was led by Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Wiranto. The session was attended by National Armed Forces (TNI) commander General Gatot Nurmanto, National Police (Polri) chief General Tito Karnavian, State Inteligency Agency (BIN) head Budi Gunawan.

"We will improve relations between government security agencies," Wiranto said.Gatot earlier claimed that as many as 5,000 military-standard firearms were illegally purchased by a non-military agency. Wiranto later clarified around 500 guns were legally purchase by BIN.The 500 guns were bought from state-owned defence company PT Pindad. They were procured for education purposes."We will review the regulation on weapons procurement mechanism," Wiranto added.(WAH)