Indonesia Commend Timor Leste and Australia Settling of Maritime Border

Jakarta: Indonesia welcomes the use of peaceful means in settling outstanding maritime delimitation between Timor Leste (RDTL) and Australia.



Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia welcomes the signing of the Treaty between the RDTL and Australia on maritime zones in the Timor Sea through the Conciliation Commission, based on mechanism under the UNCLOS 1982, which took place in New York on 6 March 2018.

“Indonesian Government welcomes the use of any peaceful means under the UNCLOS 1982 insettling outstanding maritime delimitation between the two Countries,” said the statement from the Ministry, Wednesday 7 March 2018.Notwithstanding that Indonesia is not a party to the conciliation process, Indonesia has closely observed the conciliation process and has sought assurance, and in this respect both Parties have stated in many occasions, that the conciliation shall not prejudice to the maritime rights to which Indonesia is entitled to under UNCLOS 1982.“Due to its confidentiality, the Indonesian Government would examine the details of the signed Treaty in due course when the Treaty and its related documents have been made published,” added the statement.Indonesian Government reserves all its rights against any outcomes that might potentially affect the sovereign rights of Indonesian under the UNCLOS 1982.(FJR)