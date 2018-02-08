Jokowi Visits Solok, Distributes Welfare Cards

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo have started their second day of visit to West Sumatra province.



Jokowi is scheduled to visit Solok regency in the morning. He is excpected to promote government programs to local residents.

"It is his first agenda on the second day," said the Presidential Secretariat Bey Machmudin in a press release on Thursday morning.The Indonesia Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) politician then will visit Sawahlunto city afterward. He will handover land certificates for local residents.The media-savvy politician then will visit Tanah Datar regency in the afternoon. He will inspect the Cash for Work program in Nagari Sungai Tarab.(WAH)