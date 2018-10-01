Indonesia Open to International Help for Central Sulawesi Quake

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has authorized related agencies to accept foreign aid following Friday's earthquake and tsunami that struck Central Sulawesi province.



"Last night, President @jokowi authorized us to accept international help for urgent disaster-response & relief. I’m helping coordinate help from private sectors from around the world. Pls message me at my social media accounts or email:tom@bkpm.go.id #PaluTsunami #PALUDONGGALA," said Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) head Thomas Lembong on his Twitter account on Monday, October 1, 2018.

"Please note: I’m only coordinating INTERNATIONAL PRIVATE SECTOR (corporates and investors), under Coordinating Minister @wiranto1947 National Task Force. Gov2Gov will be coordinated by Ministry of Foreign Affairs @Kemlu_RI Military2Military by National Army @Puspen_TNI etc. etc." he added.On Friday, a magnitude 7.4 earthquake hit several parts of the province at around 05:02 PM Western Indonesia Time (WIB). A subsequent tsunami smashed coasts of Palu and Donggala several minutes later.According to the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB), the disaster has killed at least 832 people in Palu and Donggala. The agency has deployed thousands of rescue workers to the affected regions.(WAH)