Indonesia Open to International Help for Central Sulawesi Quake

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has authorized related agencies to accept foreign aid following Friday's earthquake and tsunami that struck Central Sulawesi province.
"Last night, President @jokowi authorized us to accept international help for urgent disaster-response & relief. I’m helping coordinate help from private sectors from around the world. Pls message me at my social media accounts or email:tom@bkpm.go.id #PaluTsunami #PALUDONGGALA," said Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) head Thomas Lembong on his Twitter account on Monday, October 1, 2018.
