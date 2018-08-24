En
Achmad Zulfikar Fazli    •    24 Agustus 2018 15:44 WIB
Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita Inaugurated as New Social Affairs Minister
New Social Affairs Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita (Photo:MI/Rommy Pujianto)

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo inaugurated on Friday Golkar politician Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita as the new social affairs minister.

"It's correct. It's Pak Agus," Presidential Spokesperson Johan Budi Sapto Prabowo said.

Earlier today, previous Social Affairs Minister Idrus Marham submitted his resignation letter to Jokowi. According to reports,  he was recently named as a new suspect in a graft case related to the construction of Riau-I power plant.

Last month, The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) arrested Golkar Party lawmaker Eni Maulani Saragih and businessman Johannes Budisutrisno Kotjo in a sting operation in Jakarta. Not long afterwards, it named both of them as suspects in the graft case.

Idrus has denied any involvements in the graft case. He has been summoned as a witness several times in the past few weeks.

"KPK won't take any action if it haven't complete the procedure," the former Golkar Party secretary general said.


(WAH)

