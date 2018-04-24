Police to Anticipate May Day Protests

Jakarta: National Police chief General Tito Karnavian has instructed all regional police leaders to anticipate the upcoming May Day protests.



"The National Police chief carried out a video conference with all regional police leaders. He discussed about May Day with them," said National Police Spokesman Inspector General Setyo Wasisto at the National Police head office on Tuesday morning.

"May Day should be fun. It should be celebrated," he added.The National Police will deploy personel to guard public spaces. The law enforcement agency will prepare a number of measures to prevent any conflict potentials.Online motorcycle taxi drivers have held series of demonstrations in Jakarta in the past few months. They staged a demonstration in front of the Parliamant Complex earlier this week.The protesters asked for new tariff schemes to increase their incomes. They also demanded better regulations to protect their jobs.(WAH)