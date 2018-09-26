KPU Needs Updated Population Data: Official

Jakarta: The General Elections Commission (KPU) has asked the Home Affairs Ministry to provide the latest population data.



"We want to see the updated data. We need the first semester data," KPU commissioner Viryan Aziz told reporters on Wednesday.

"We have sent a letter to the ministry. We have explained the issue to the government," he added.KPU published the revised Final Voters List (DPT) last week. The agency revised down the number of eligible voters to 187.1 million people.Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous general and presidential elections on April 17. Voters will elect the president and lawmakers on the same day.(WAH)