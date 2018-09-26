KPU Needs Updated Population Data: Official

Jakarta: The General Elections Commission (KPU) has asked the Home Affairs Ministry to provide the latest population data.
"We want to see the updated data. We need the first semester data," KPU commissioner Viryan Aziz told reporters on Wednesday.
Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Wiranto on Monday gathered law enforcement agencies to discuss abo…
Vice presidential candidate Ma'ruf Amin received a number of Islamic clerics at his home in Central Jakarta on Monday. …
PKB secretary general Abdul Kadir Karding has confirmed that Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) chairman Rosan Ro…
PDI Perjuangan politician Abdy Yuhana on Friday revealed former Purwakarta regent Dedi Mulyadi will lead the West Java chapter of …
Selain letaknya tak terlalu jauh dari Indonesia, wisata ke Singapura seru karena banyak tempat yang …
Bila tubuh kekurangan serat, akan terjadi sejumlah masalah bagi kesehatan jangka panjang.
The family of former President Abdurrahman Wahid on Wednesday officially announced their support for presidential candidate pair J…
Former President Abdurrahman Wahid's wife Sinta Nuriyah Wahid has urged all politicians to maintain peace and stability ahead …
Vice presidential candidate Ma'ruf Amin met with the families of former President Abdurachman Wahid (Gus Dur) at their home in…
The Indonesian Football Association (PSSI) has agreed to postpone Liga 1 competition after the death of a Persija supporter.
The Youth and Sports Minister Imam Nahrawi has decided to suspend Liga 1 competition for two weeks after the death of a football s…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has lamented the death of a Persija supporter at the hands of a group of Persib supporter…
The Elections Supervision Board (Bawaslu) launched the 2019 Electoral Risk Index at Bidakara Hotel in South Jakarta on Tuesday.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo distributed seven thousand land certificates during a ceremony at Pakansari stadium in Bo…
The National Armed Forces (TNI) commander Air Chief Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto has picked Navy vice chief of staff Vice Admiral Achmad…