Jokowi Visits Lombok Earthquake Victims

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo today visited the victims of Sunday's earthquake in West Nusa Tenggara province that killed at least 16 people and injured hundreds.
'
His helicopter departed from Sultan Muhammad Kaharuddin Airport in Sumbawa regency at 07.00 Central Indonesia Time (WITA). It landed at the West Nusa Tenggara Police Academy building in East Lombok regency half an a hour later.
Not long afterwards, the former Jakarta governor traveled to Madayin village in Sambelia district. He then met with the earthquake victims at a nearby evacuation camp.
At least 25 people were killed when Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupted Sunday, belching ash and rock and forcing the airport to…
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupted from its summit early Thursday, shooting a huge plume of ash miles into the sky and prompting…
Mount Merapi spewed plumes of smoke and volcanic ash as high as 5,500 meters into the sky at 07.43 AM local time on Friday, May 11…
A landslise hit Pasir Panjang village in Brebes regency on Thursday morning, killing at least five people.
Jika Anda merasa produktivitas menurun, jangan dibiarkan berlarut-larut. Segera atasi.
Kepadatan tulang dipengaruhi oleh banyak hal, terutama nutrisi dan aktivitas.
Democratic Party chairman Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) and Gerindra Party chairman Prabowo Subianto held a meeting for the secon…
President Joko Widodo is on a working visit to East Lombok District in West Nusa Tenggara Province to inspect the headlining of th…
South Sumatra Governor Alex Noerdin is optimistic that the city of Palembang is ready to co-host the 2018 Asian Games.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo inaugurated 1,456 graduates of Institue of Public Administration (IPDN) in Jatinangor, Ba…
The Jakarta Metro Police on Friday carried out a counterterrorism training ahead of the 2018 Asian Games.
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) on Friday brought South Lampung Regent Zainudin Hasan to its head office for further q…
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) carried out a sting operation in South Lampung regency from Thursday evening until Fri…
The Law and Human Rights Ministry's Directorate General of Corrections (DGC) has appointed Tanjung Gusta prison warden Tejo Ha…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has urged all groups to prevent social tensions ahead of the 2019 general and presidentia…