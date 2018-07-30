Jokowi Visits Lombok Earthquake Victims

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo today visited the victims of Sunday's earthquake in West Nusa Tenggara province that killed at least 16 people and injured hundreds.

His helicopter departed from Sultan Muhammad Kaharuddin Airport in Sumbawa regency at 07.00 Central Indonesia Time (WITA). It landed at the West Nusa Tenggara Police Academy building in East Lombok regency half an a hour later.



Not long afterwards, the former Jakarta governor traveled to Madayin village in Sambelia district. He then met with the earthquake victims at a nearby evacuation camp.

During the visit, the PDI Perjuangan politician check health and sanitation facilities in the village. He also distributed humanitarian aid for the earthquake victims.A 6.4 earthquake struck the island of Lombok at 6.47 AM WITA on Sunday. With a depth of 24 km, the epicentre was located 47 km northeast of Mataram.The earthquake did not trigger any tsunami. According to authorities, it was followed with as many as 203 aftershocks.(WAH)