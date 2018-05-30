En
En
Jokowi Welcomes Modi at Freedom Palace

Achmad Zulfikar Fazli    •    30 Mei 2018 13:28 WIB
activities of jokowi (en)
En National (En)
President Joko Widodo and Indian Prime Minister Nardendra Modi (Photo:Medcom/Fikar)

Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Freedom Palace in Central Jakarta on Wednesday, May 30, 2018.

"I hope our partnership could support global stability, peace and prosperity," the PDI Perjuangan politician said.

"Let's welcome this comprehensive staregic partnership with more hard work," he added.

The two leaders called for stronger economic ties between the two  countries. They aldo discuded various bilateral issues in a wide range of areas. 

According to the government data, the Indonesia-India trade balance increased by 28.7 percent in 2017. Besides that, India's investment in Indonesia grew five folds last year.

The Indian leader will also hold an official visit in Singapore later this week. He will also make a brief stopover in Malaysia tomorrow.


(WAH)

