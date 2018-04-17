En
Burger
LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Jokowi Inspects Kertajati Airport

Achmad Zulfikar Fazli    •    17 April 2018 18:51 WIB
activities of jokowi (en)
En National (En)
Jokowi Inspects Kertajati Airport
Kertajati International Airport is located in Majalengka regency in West Java province (Photo: Ant)

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo inspected the Kertajati International Airport project in Majalengka, West Java on Tuesday, April 17, 2018.

Jokowi were accompanied by Presidential Chief of Staff Moeldoko, Presidential Expert Staff Coordinator Teten Masduki and other palace officials.

Baca juga
Jokowi will visit  Bandung city in the evening. He will attend the 58th anniversary of the Indonesian Muslim Students Movement.

Kertajati airport will eventually replace Husein Sastranegara International Airport in Bandung city. It will also serve nearby cities in West Java and Central Java provinces.

The airport will be accesible by Cipali Toll Road. It will be operated by state-owned airport operator PT Angkasa Pura II.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.0726 seconds [51]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv