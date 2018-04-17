Jokowi Inspects Kertajati Airport

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo inspected the Kertajati International Airport project in Majalengka, West Java on Tuesday, April 17, 2018.



Jokowi were accompanied by Presidential Chief of Staff Moeldoko, Presidential Expert Staff Coordinator Teten Masduki and other palace officials.

Jokowi will visit Bandung city in the evening. He will attend the 58th anniversary of the Indonesian Muslim Students Movement.Kertajati airport will eventually replace Husein Sastranegara International Airport in Bandung city. It will also serve nearby cities in West Java and Central Java provinces.The airport will be accesible by Cipali Toll Road. It will be operated by state-owned airport operator PT Angkasa Pura II.(WAH)