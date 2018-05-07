Court Upholds HTI's Disbandment

Jakarta: The State Administrative Court (PTUN) has rejected Hizbut Tahrir Indonesia's (HTI) lawsuit to challenge the Law and Human Rights Ministry's (Kemenkumham) decree.



"We fully reject the lawsuit," said presiding judge Tri Cahya Indra Permana in Jakarta on Monday

In July 2017, Kemenkumham officialy revoked the legal entity status of the hardline Muslim group. The ministry also banned all activities of the anti-Pancasila group.Few months later, HTI filed the lawsuit againt the disbandment. The group demanded the annulment of the decision."We will appeal to the higher court," said HTI's lawyer Gugum Ridho Putra after the announcement today.(WAH)