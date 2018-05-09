En
Five Police Killed after Prison Riot in Depok

Octavianus Dwi Sutrisno    •    09 Mei 2018 16:53 WIB
En National (En)
Five Police Killed after Prison Riot in Depok
Illustration (Photo: Medcom.i/Muhammad Rizal)

Jakarta: At least five police were killed after a riot broke out at the Police Mobile Brigade Command Base Prison.

"Five police perished. One convict died," said National Police spokesman Brigadier General Muhammad Iqbal outside the base in Kelapa Dua, Depok on Wednesday, May 9, 2018.

The incident started at the prison complex on Tuesday night. Dozens of terror convicts attacked nearby office rooms after damaging their cells.

The riot was preceded by a protest about food. The situation was aggravated by provocations from the terror convicts

According to reports, the standoff is still on going until now. However, most of the area has been secured by the police squad.


(WAH)

