Five Police Killed after Prison Riot in Depok

Jakarta: At least five police were killed after a riot broke out at the Police Mobile Brigade Command Base Prison.



"Five police perished. One convict died," said National Police spokesman Brigadier General Muhammad Iqbal outside the base in Kelapa Dua, Depok on Wednesday, May 9, 2018.

The incident started at the prison complex on Tuesday night. Dozens of terror convicts attacked nearby office rooms after damaging their cells.The riot was preceded by a protest about food. The situation was aggravated by provocations from the terror convictsAccording to reports, the standoff is still on going until now. However, most of the area has been secured by the police squad.(WAH)