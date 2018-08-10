Sandiaga Steps Down as Jakarta Vice Governor

Jakarta: Jakarta Vice Governor Sandiaga Uno on Friday stepped down from his position before filing his candidacy as vice president.



"I deliver my resignation letter from my position as Jakarta vice governor for 2017-2022 term," Sandiaga said.

"I hope the governor could follow up this request according to the law," Sandiaga added.According to the regulation, the Gerindra Party politician actually is not obligated to leave his position in the Jakarta provincial administration. However. he wants to fully concentrate on his campaign in the upcoming presidential election.The influential businessman was announced as Gerindra Party chairman Prabowo Subianto's running mate pick last night. He submitted his resignation letter to Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan earlier today.The opposition camp reportedly will file their candidacy in the afternoon. They will visit the General Elections Commission (KPU) head office after Friday prayers.(WAH)