Police to Secure the Last Day of Presidential Candidate Registration

Jakarta: The National Police is ready to increase security at the General Elections Commission (KPU) on the last day of the presidential candidate registration.
KPU will close the registration of presidential candidates on Friday. The independent agency will open its office until midnight.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has opened the door for the National Mandate Party (PAN) to join his coalition.
Gerindra Party chairman Prabowo Subianto on Wednesday held a closed meeting with PKS Advisory Council head Salim Segaf al-Jufri.
The Democratic Party is confident the party's joint task force command head Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY) will be chosen as G…
PPP chairman Romahurmuziy on Wednesday said President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's coalition is finalizing the name of the…
Sebuah penelitian menunjukkan, dua dari lima orang dewasa merasa lelah hampir sepanjang waktu.
Jika Anda merasa produktivitas menurun, jangan dibiarkan berlarut-larut. Segera atasi.
Former Constitutional Court chief justice Mahfud MD has confirmed that he will be announced as President Joko "Jokowi" W…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo will hold a meeting with his supporting parties tonight, PKP Indonesia secretary general …
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has revealed that his coalition is ready to annnounce their vice presidential candidate.
A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck the island of Lombok at 12.25 PM West Indonesia Time (WIB) on Thursday, August 9. 2018.
Jakarta Vice Governor Sandiaga Uno has filed a request to acquire a non-bankruptcy confirmation letter. The document is one of the…
Gerindra Party Advisory Council deputy head Hashim Djojohadikusumo today revealed that the party will soon announce presidential c…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo today received Indonesian athletes and officials who will participate in the 2018 Asian G…
