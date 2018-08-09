Police to Secure the Last Day of Presidential Candidate Registration

Jakarta: The National Police is ready to increase security at the General Elections Commission (KPU) on the last day of the presidential candidate registration.



KPU will close the registration of presidential candidates on Friday. The independent agency will open its office until midnight.

"If the situation is calm, we will carry out normal measures. If the situation is worsening, we will deploy more personnel," said National Police spokesperson inspector General Setyo Wasisto at the National Police headquarters, Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta on Thursday, August 9, 2018.President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo reportedly will announce his vice presidential candidate later today. He then will file his candidacy tomorrow morning.Jokowi and his political allies repeatedly hinted the vice presidential candidate has the initial M. Many observers believe that the chosen candidate is former Constitutional Court chief justice Mahfud MD.In the meantime, the opposition camp reportedly will declare candidate pair Prabowo Subianto-Sandidaga Uno this evening. According to reports, the opposition parties also will visit the KPU head office tomorrow.(WAH)