Odd-Even Policy Not Implemented during Eid Holidays: Jakarta Police

Jakarta: The Jakarta Metro Police has temporarily stopped odd-even license plate policy in Jakarta city center during Eid al-Fitr holidays.



"The odd-even policy will not be implemented from June 11 to June 20," said the regional police office in a written statement on Monday.



"The decision has been discussed with the Jakarta administration and other stakeholders," it added.



The National Police has launched the 2018 Ketupat operation to secure Eid al-Fitr mass exodus. It has deployed thousands of personnel to protect travellers.



The law enforcement agency has reported 481 traffic accidents as of D day-5 of Eid al-Fitr. It also has recorded 44,508 thousand traffic violations in the same period.



"We will monitor conflift-prone regions. We will guard transportation infrastructures," said National Police chief General Tito Karnavian in Jakarta last week.

