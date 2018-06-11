Traffic Incidents Kill 109 People in the Beginning of Eid Holidays

Jakarta: The National Police has recorded as many as 481 traffic accidents since the beginning of Eid al-Fitr holidays.
"The death toll has reached 109 people as of D day -5 of Eid," said the law enforcement agency in a written statement on Monday, June 11, 2018.
Authorities have predicted around 25-30 thousand workers will join a May Day rally that will take place in front of the State Pala…
Authorities are still investigating the recent fatal explosion at a traditional oil well in East Aceh regency.
National Police chief General Tito Karnavian has instructed all regional police leaders to anticipate the upcoming May Day protest…
As many as 112 people have died from alcohol poisoning after drinking bootleg liquor, National Police deputy chief Comr. Gen. Syaf…
Orang yang mengikuti diet Mediterania memiliki risiko lebih rendah terkena diabetes tipe 2.
Menurut American Diabetes Association, penyandang diabetes dianjurkan mengonsumsi minuman nol …
The Pancasila Ideology Development Agency (BPIP) head Yudi Latif has resigned from his poisition after leading the agency for only…
The National Counterterrorism Agency (BNPT) has approached the Religious Affairs Ministry (Kemenag) to develop an effective deradi…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Thursday visited Semarang, Central Java to inaugurate the new terminal of Ahmad Yani I…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo started his working visit to West Java province on Wednesday, June 6, 2018.
National Police chief General Tito Karnavian has launched the 2018 Ketupat Operation to guard the Eid al-Fitr mass exodus.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo led the groundbreaking ceremony of Indonesian International Islamic University (UIII) in …
The Police Special Detachment 88 Anti-Terror (Densus 88) arrested a suspected terrorist in Gondangrejo, Karanganyar, Central Java …
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has urged the public to combat online hoaxes ahead upcoming elections.
Indonesia and India has agreed connectivity and infrastructure cooperation to develop Sabang and Andaman islands.