Traffic Incidents Kill 109 People in the Beginning of Eid Holidays

Jakarta: The National Police has recorded as many as 481 traffic accidents since the beginning of Eid al-Fitr holidays.



"The death toll has reached 109 people as of D day -5 of Eid," said the law enforcement agency in a written statement on Monday, June 11, 2018.

"The number of traffic accidents was down by 35 percent compared to the previous Eid al-Fitr holidays," it added.The National Police has launched the 2018 Ketupat operation earlier this month. Authorities has deployed around 177 thousand personnel in all regions.The Ketupat operation will be held for 18 days from June 7-June 24. The annual operation will be supported by all stakeholders such as the National Armed Forces, local governments and mass organizations."We will monitor conflift-prone regions. We will protect transportation inrastructures," said National Police chief General Tito Karnavian in Jakarta last week.(WAH)