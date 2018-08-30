Police, Military to Secure Asian Games Closing Ceremony

Jakarta: Authorities will deploy more than nine thousand personnel to secure the closing ceremony of the 18th Asian Games, National Police chief General Tito Karnavian said Thursday.



"Police, military and other agencies will deploy 9,422 personnel around the venue of the closing ceremony," the former Jakarta Metro Police chief told reporters.

The multi-sport event is taking place in Jakarta and palembang from August 18 until September 2. It is being co-hosted in two cities for the first time in history.The closing ceremony of the Games will be held at Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium in Jakarta. It will feature a number of local and international singers including Super Junior, Ikon, Isyana Sarasvati and Siti Badriah.China is still leading the medal table with 106 gold medals, 68 silver medals and 50 bronze medals. Indonesia is currently fourth with 30 gold medals, 22 silver medals and 37 bronze medals.(WAH)