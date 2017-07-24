En
Burger

Most Popular

Cabinet Discuss State Budget Amendment

Cabinet Discuss State Budget Amendment

JCI Rises 0.165% in First Session

JCI Rises 0.165% in First Session

KPK Leaders Meet INAGSOC Officials

KPK Leaders Meet INAGSOC Officials

Several Politicians Visit Presidential Palace

Several Politicians Visit Presidential Palace

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Several Politicians Visit Presidential Palace

Achmad Zulfikar Fazli    •    24 Juli 2017 17:59 WIB
En National (En)
Several Politicians Visit Presidential Palace
President Joko Widodo (Photo: MI/Panca Syurkani)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Several ruling coalition politicians was received by President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo at the Presidential Palace Complex in Central Jakarta on Monday, July 24, 2017.

The meeting was attended by Reni Marlinawati (PPP), Johnny Plate (NasDem Party) and PDIP politician Utut Ardianto (PDIP)

The meeting was joined by Idrus Marham (Golkar Party), Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita (Golkar Party) and Melchias Markus Mekeng (Golkar) Party.

"We will discuss two presidential decrees," Johnny Plate said.

The presidential decree on financial information access was issued last may. It enables the government to implement the Auromatic Exchange of Information (AEoI).

The presidential decree on mass organizations was issued this month. It enables the government to disband anti-Pancasila mass organizations.

(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2017, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.0358 seconds [51]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv