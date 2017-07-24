Several Politicians Visit Presidential Palace

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Several ruling coalition politicians was received by President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo at the Presidential Palace Complex in Central Jakarta on Monday, July 24, 2017.
The meeting was attended by Reni Marlinawati (PPP), Johnny Plate (NasDem Party) and PDIP politician Utut Ardianto (PDIP)
The meeting was joined by Idrus Marham (Golkar Party), Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita (Golkar Party) and Melchias Markus Mekeng (Golkar) Party.
"We will discuss two presidential decrees," Johnny Plate said.
The presidential decree on financial information access was issued last may. It enables the government to implement the Auromatic Exchange of Information (AEoI).
The presidential decree on mass organizations was issued this month. It enables the government to disband anti-Pancasila mass organizations.
(WAH)
