En
Burger
LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Jokowi Visits Buntet Islamic Boarding School

Ahmad Rofahan    •    13 April 2017 19:29 WIB
president joko widodo
En National (En)
Jokowi Visits Buntet Islamic Boarding School
President Joko Widodo (Photo: The Presidential Secretariat)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: President Joko Widodo visited Buntet Islamic Boarding School in Cirebon, West Java on Thursday, April 13, 2017.

It is one of the oldest Islamic boarding school in Indonesia. It is also one of the most influential Islamic boarding school in Java.

Baca juga
"Political leaders and religious leaders should work together," he said.

He was received by the Islamic boarding officials. He was also welcomed by the Islamic boarding school students.

"We appreciate all government programs," the Buntet Islamic Boarding School head Adib Rofiuddin said.

"We support all government policies," the Nahdlatul Ulama cleric added.



(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2017, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.0450 seconds [54]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv