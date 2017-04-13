Jokowi Visits Buntet Islamic Boarding School

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: President Joko Widodo visited Buntet Islamic Boarding School in Cirebon, West Java on Thursday, April 13, 2017.



It is one of the oldest Islamic boarding school in Indonesia. It is also one of the most influential Islamic boarding school in Java.

"Political leaders and religious leaders should work together," he said.He was received by the Islamic boarding officials. He was also welcomed by the Islamic boarding school students."We appreciate all government programs," the Buntet Islamic Boarding School head Adib Rofiuddin said."We support all government policies," the Nahdlatul Ulama cleric added.(WAH)