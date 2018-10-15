Police Probe Shooting Incident at Gerindra Lawmaker's Office

Jakarta: A shooting incident reportedly occurred at the office of Gerindra Party Lawmaker Wenny Warouw at the Parliament Complex in Central Jakarta on Monday.



"The time of the incident was 02.35 PM Western Indonesia Time," Warouw told Medcom.id. through a text message.

According to him, the bullet almost hit one of his guests. The projectile also hit window and ceiling in the room.The politician wasr with his colleagues when the incident happened. Nobody was injured because of the incident.Jakarta Metro Police's Indonesia Automatic Fingerprint Identification System (Inafis) is currently investigating the incident.(WAH)