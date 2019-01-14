Police Preparing 2000 Personnel to Guard First Presidential Debate

Jakarta: The Jakarta Metro Police is planning to deploy around two thousand officers in order to guard the first presidential election debate.



The first debate will take place at Bidakara Hotel in South Jakarta on January 17. Candidates will discuss about law, human rights, corruption and terrorism.

"We will prepare around two thousand personnel to guard the event," Jakarta Metro Police spokesperson Senior Commissioner Argo Yuwono told reporters on Monday, January 14, 2018.Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous presidential and general elections on April 17. Voters will pick the president and lawmakers on the same day."We hope that all stakeholders could help maintain safety and security," the Jakarta Metro Police official said.In order to run for presidency, the incumbent has gathered support from PDIP, Golkar Party, PKB, PPP, NasDem Party, Hanura Party, PKPI, Perindo Party and PSI. In the meantime, key opposition leader Prabowo Subianto has received support from Gerindra Party, Democratic Party, PAN, PKS and Berkarya Party.(WAH)