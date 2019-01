Jakarta: The Jakarta Metro Police head Inspector General Idham Azis has said that the law enforcement agency is ready to secure New Year's eve celebration.



"We are ready. The Jakarta Metro Police, the Jakarta Military Command and the Jakarta provincial administration are ready," Idham said here on Monday.

"We should celebrate New Year's Eve peacefully. We should remember the victims of recent disasters," Idham added.Authorities will deploy more than 20 thousand ersonnel to guard tourist destinations and other crowded places. They will also prepare measures to prevent any security threats"We are fully supported by Pak Anies Baswedan. We will work together," Idham stated.The National Police started the 2018 Lilin operation on December 21. Police will end the seasonal security operation on January 1.(WAH)