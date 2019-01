Jakarta: The National Campaign Team of Indonesia Working Coalition (TKN-KIK) urged the dismissal of Andi Arief after the Democratic Party politician spread a hoax about 7 containers of voted ballots in Tanjung Priok port.



"If he is a member of my political party, he will be immediately punished," TKN-KIK deputy secretary Raja Juli Antoni told reporters on Thursday.

Last night, Andi mentioned the issue through his twitter account. However, the former activisit removed the tweet not long afterward."His action could ruin Democratic Party's image. The public could identify the party with this hoax," the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) secretary general added.Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous presidential and general elections on April 17. Voters will pick the president and lawmakers on the same day.The first presidential debate will take place at Bidakara Hotel in South Jakarta on January 17. Candidates will discuss about law, human rights, corruption and terrorism. (Febrian Ahmad)(WAH)