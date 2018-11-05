En
Gerindra, PKS to Discuss Vacant Jakarta Deputy Governor Position

Indonesian Economy Grows 5.17% in Q3 2018

Nur Azizah    •    05 November 2018 12:58 WIB
political issues (en)
En National (En)
Gerindra, PKS to Discuss Vacant Jakarta Deputy Governor Position
Gerindra Party politician M Taufik (Photo:Medcom.id/Nur Azizah)

Jakarta: Great Indonesia Movement (Gerindra) Party will meet with Prosperous Justice Party (PKS) to discuss the vacant Jakarta deputy governor position, Gerindra Party's Jakarta provincial executive board head Muhammad Taufik said Monday.

"We will meet their representatives to explain our decision making proceess," Taufik told reporters.

According to reports,  Taufik is Gerindra Party's candidate for the vacant position. On the other hand, PKS has nominated Akmad Syaikhu and Agung Yulianto for the same seat. 

Previous Jakarta deputy governor Sandiaga Uno has resigned from his position since August. The Gerindra Party politician was picked as Prabowo Subianto's running mate for the 2019 presidential election. 

Gerindra Party and PKS has established close ties since 2014. The two parties were politicial allies in the 2017 Jakarta gubernatorial election.

Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous general and presidential elections on April 17. Voters will elect the president and lawmakers on the same day.


(WAH)

