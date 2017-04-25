Ahok Case Verdict to Be Announced on May 9

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The verdict over the blaspemy case of the Jakarta Governor Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama is set to be announced on May 9.



"It will be announced on May 9," chief judge Dwiarso Budi Santiarto said on Tuesday.

The case began in September. Ahok cited a Quranic verse during a public event in Thousand Islands regency.The case attracted public attention. Muslim hardliners held several anti-Ahok rallies in the past few months.Previously, public prosecutors demanded a year in prison with two years of probation for the independent politician.(WAH)