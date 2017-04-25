En
Burger
LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Ahok Case Verdict to Be Announced on May 9

Intan fauzi    •    25 April 2017 16:04 WIB
governor basuki tjahaja purnama
En National (En)
Ahok Case Verdict to Be Announced on May 9
Jakarta Governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama (Photo:MI/Ramdani)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The verdict over the blaspemy case of the Jakarta Governor Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama is set to be announced on May 9.

"It will be announced on May 9," chief judge Dwiarso Budi Santiarto said on Tuesday.

Baca juga
The case began in September. Ahok cited a Quranic verse during a public event in Thousand Islands regency.

The case attracted public attention. Muslim hardliners held several anti-Ahok rallies in the past few months.

Previously, public prosecutors demanded a year in prison with two years of probation for the independent politician.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2017, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.0429 seconds [51]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv