PDI Perjuangan Supports Proposed Jokowi-Prabowo Meeting

Fachri Audhia Hafiez    •    01 Agustus 2018 20:01 WIB
PDI Perjuangan secretary general Hasto Kristiyanto (Photo: Medcom/Fachri Audhia)

Jakarta: PDI Perjuangan fully supports a proposed meeting between President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and Gerindra Party chairman  Prabowo Subianto.

"It is a good plan. Pak Jokowi is a president," said PDI Perjuangan secretary Hasto Kristiyanto said at his office on Wednesday.

"Pak Jokowi wants to show his ideals. He wants to embrace even his competitors," he added.

Jokowi gathered leaders of his coalition parties last week. The media-savvy politician discussed political developments ahead of the upcoming elections.

"I hope the meeting could be realized. I know the president is very busy," he added.

Indonesia will hold a simultaneous general and presidential elections in April 2019. The General Elections Commission (KPU) will open the registration of presidential candidates this month.


(WAH)

