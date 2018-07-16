Police Have Arrested 200 Terror Suspects After Surabaya Bombings: Tito

Jakarta: Police have arrested around 200 suspected terrorists in the aftermath of suicide bombing attacks in the city of Surabaya.



"There are around 200 after Surabaya," said the National Police chief General Tito Karnavian in Kelapa Dua, Depok, West Java on Monday, July 16, 2018.

According to him, police have taken strict measures to eradicate terror cells. In the past few months, they have shot dead 20 suspected terrorists to prevent officer deaths as well as civilian casualties."I am very strict about this," he added.On Saturday, police shot dead three suspected terrorists in the city of Yogyakarta. According to reports, the suspects harmed several police officers during the operation."They are not regular criminals, they are ready to die. We should not take any risks, they could harm our officers and nearby bystanders," he explained.Besides that, Tito urged all police officers to monitor any terror threats. He also reminded his personnel to follow the agency's standard operating procedure.(WAH)