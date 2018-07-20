Two People Still Missing from Boat Sinking in Jember

Jakarta: Another body was found in the second day of search operation in the water off Puger, Jember, East Java, bringing the death toll from the sinking of Joko Berek fishing boat to 7.
The fishing boat capsized near Puger Plawangan beach yesterday morning. It reportedly faced high waves during the return journey.
The South Sulawesi Police on Wednesday revelaed the sinking of KM Lestari Maju was mainly caused by bad weather.
As many as 39 fishing boats were burned in a huge fire at Benoa Port, Denpasar, Bali on Monday, July 9, 2018.
The number of casualties from the sinking of KM Lestari Maju ferry has risen to 36, authorities announced Wednesday.
At least 12 people were killed after KM Lestari Maju ferry sank off the coast of Selayar Islands regency in South Sulawesi provinc…
