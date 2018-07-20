Two People Still Missing from Boat Sinking in Jember

Jakarta: Another body was found in the second day of search operation in the water off Puger, Jember, East Java, bringing the death toll from the sinking of Joko Berek fishing boat to 7.



The fishing boat capsized near Puger Plawangan beach yesterday morning. It reportedly faced high waves during the return journey.

"The body was found at 07:12 AM West Indonesia Time. The body was found in the beginning of the search operation," Jember Police head Adjunct Senior Commisioner Kusworo Wibowo told Medcom.id on Friday."We immediately retrieved the body from the sea. We then brought the body to the nearest medical center," he added.Authorities have warned fishermen to stop their activities. They have detected high waves across the southern coast of Java island."Seven people were found dead, while 13 others were found alive," he said."The remaining two people are still missing. They are Munaji (45) and Syafii (45)," he added.(WAH)