Prabowo, SBY to Hold Meeting Today

South Jakarta Court Holds First Hearing on JAD's Disbandment Case

M Taufan SP Bustan    •    24 Juli 2018 12:52 WIB
Prabowo, SBY to Hold Meeting Today
Prabowo Subianto is still considering several names as his vp candidates. (Photo:MI/Arya Manggala)

Jakarta: Democratic Party secretary general Hinca Panjaitan has confirmed that Democratic Party chairman Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) and Gerindra Party chairman Prabowo Subianto will hold a meeting today.

"The exact time is still being discussed by both sides," said the Democratic Party politician in Jakarta on Monday.

Prabowo and SBY initially planned to hold a meeting earlier this month. The retired generals then postponed the plan due to SBY's ill health.

"They will talk about Prabowo's running mate candidates. They will also talk about alternative candidates," he added.

Prabowo is still formulating his coalition for the 2019 presidential election. The main opposition leader is still considering a number of names as vice presidential candidates.

The country will hold the simultaneous legislative and presidential elections in April 2019. The General Elections Commission (KPU) will open the registration of presidential candidates in early August.


(WAH)

