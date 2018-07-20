Govt Formulates Implementing Regulations of Anti-Terror Law

Jakarta: Coordinating Ministry of Political, Legal and Security Affairs Wiranto has gathered several members of the Working Cabinet to discuss the proposed implementing regulations of the new Anti-Terrorism Law.



"We need to issue six implementing regulations. We need to support the law," said the retired general at his office on Friday.

The meeting discussed about counterterrorism cooperation between police and military. They also talked about compensation packages for terrorism victims."We talked about all issues. We discussed about everything," the fomer military commander added.The House of Representatives passed the Anti-Terrorism Law in May. The law provides more power to law enforcement agencies.The meeting was atttended by Law and Human Rights Minister Yasonna Laoly, National Counterterrorism Agency (BNPT) head Suhardi Alius, Finance vice minister Mardiasmo and a number of high-ranking officials.(WAH)