KPK Confirms Idrus Marham's Suspect Status

Jakarta: The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) head Agus Rahardjo has confirmedGolkar Party politician Idrus Marham's suspect status in a graft case related to the construction of Riau-I power plant.



"Ibu Basaria (KPK deputy head Basaria Panjaitan) will hold a press conference later today," the KPK leader said.

"We will provide the detailed information during the press conference," he added.Earlier today, former Social Affairs Minister Idrus Marham submitted his resignation letter to Jokowi. At the Presidential Palace Complex, he hinted his suspect status to reporters.Last month, KPK arrested Golkar Party lawmaker Eni Maulani Saragih and businessman Johannes Budisutrisno Kotjo in a sting operation in Jakarta. Not long afterwards, it named both of them as suspects in the graft case.Idrus has denied any involvements in the graft case. He has been questiond as a witness several times in the past few weeks."I want to respect the development of the legal process," the former Golkar Party secretary general said.(WAH)