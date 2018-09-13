Taufik Believes He Could Become Jakarta Vice Governor

Jakarta: Gerindra Party politician Muhammad Taufik is confident that he could be the new Jakarta vice governor.



"Gerindra Party will send a letter to Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan. We will send the letter next week," Taufik told reporters on Thursday.

Previous Jakarta vice governor Sandiaga Uno stepped down after he was picked as Prabowo Subianto's running mate for the 2019 presidential election. The influential businessman read his resignation letter in front of Jakarta Legislative Council members last month.Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous general and presidential elections on April 17. Voters will elect the president and lawmakers on the same day.The official presidential and vice presidential candidates will be announced by the General Elections Commission (KPU) on September 20. The campaign period will be held from September 23 until April 13."We will start the process after we receive the presidential decree," Anies told reporters some time ago.(WAH)