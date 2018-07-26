Jokowi Attends Groundbreaking of MUI Tower

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Thursday attended the groundbreaking ceremony of the Indonesia Ulema Council (MUI) Tower building.



"MUI is going to have its own building in the near future," MUI chairman Ma'ruf Amin said.

The building is located in Cipayung district in East Jakarta municipality. The project covers 12 hectares of land.MUI is considered as the top clerical body in the country. The non-government organization (NGO) comprises a number of Islamic groups including Nahdlatul Ulama (NU), Muhammadiyah and Perti."It is supported by private sector. It is funded by donations," the MUI leader added.(WAH)