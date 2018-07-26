En
Burger
Galery

Jokowi Attends Groundbreaking of MUI Tower

Yogi Bayu Aji    •    26 Juli 2018 15:39 WIB
activities of jokowi (en)
En National (En)
Jokowi Attends Groundbreaking of MUI Tower
MUI is the top clerical body in the country (Photo:Medcom/Yogi)

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Thursday attended the groundbreaking ceremony of the Indonesia Ulema Council (MUI) Tower building.

"MUI is going to have its own building in the near future," MUI chairman Ma'ruf Amin said.

The building is located in Cipayung district in East Jakarta municipality. The project covers 12 hectares of land.

MUI is considered as the top clerical body in the country. The non-government organization (NGO) comprises a number of Islamic groups including Nahdlatul Ulama (NU), Muhammadiyah and Perti.

"It is supported by private sector. It is funded by donations," the MUI leader added.



(WAH)

