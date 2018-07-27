KPK Arrests South Lampung Regent in Sting Operation

Jakarta: The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) carried out a sting operation in South Lampung regency from Thursday evening until Friday morning.



KPK investigators reportedly arrested South Lampung Regent Zainudin Hasan in the sting operation. They also arrested 11 other individuals in separate locations.

"As many as 12 people has been arrested in the sting operation. Some of them will be brought to Jakarta," KPK spokesperson Febri Diansyah said."We have interogated all of them. We will soon determine their status," the KPK spokesperson added.Zainudin Hasan is a member of the National Mandate Party (PAN). He is the younger brother of PAN chairman and People Consultative Assembly (MPR) Speaker Zulkifli Hasan.(WAH)