En
Burger

Most Popular

KPK Arrests South Lampung Regent in Sting Operation

KPK Arrests South Lampung Regent in Sting Operation

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

KPK Arrests South Lampung Regent in Sting Operation

Husen Miftahudin    •    27 Juli 2018 11:51 WIB
corruption (en)
En National (En)
KPK Arrests South Lampung Regent in Sting Operation
KPK spokesperson Febri Diansyah (Photo:MI/Susanto)

Jakarta: The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) carried out a sting operation in South Lampung regency from Thursday evening until Friday morning. 

KPK investigators reportedly arrested South Lampung Regent Zainudin Hasan in the sting operation. They also arrested 11 other individuals in separate locations.

Baca juga
"As many as 12 people has been arrested in the sting operation. Some of them will be brought to Jakarta," KPK spokesperson Febri Diansyah said.

"We have interogated all of them. We will soon determine their status," the KPK spokesperson added.

Zainudin Hasan is a member of the National Mandate Party (PAN). He is the younger brother of PAN chairman and People Consultative Assembly (MPR) Speaker Zulkifli Hasan.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.0435 seconds [54]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv