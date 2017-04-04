Jokowi to Select New Constitutional Court Judge Carefully: Palace

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung has stated President Joko Widodo will select new Constitutional Court justice carefully.



The Selection Committee has completed the selection process. The Selection Committee has submitted three candidates.

They are constitution expert Saldi Isra, law expert Bernard Tanya and former law ministry official Wicipto Suryadi.

"President will select the best track record," he said in Jakarta on Tuesday."President will select the best candidate," he stated.In January, Constitutional Court Justice Patrialis Akbar was dismissed over an alleged involvement in a bribery case.(WAH)